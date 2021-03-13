Resident dies in Taylorsville house fire

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, March 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire officials were called to the scene of a Taylorsville house fire Saturday morning and found one person dead inside the residence.

Crews were alerted just before 9 a.m. of the blaze, at 2157 W. Cedar Breaks Drive, and alerted that one resident was still inside.

“They were on scene four minutes later,” Unified Fire Authority spokesman Patrick Costin said. “They found smoke and flames. They knocked down the fire, and there had been initial reports of a person trapped inside. They did search the residence, and found a single civilian fatality.”

Costin said officials had not yet confirmed the gender or age of the victim. Another resident did make it out, he said.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation,” he said. “The fire is out and officials are here doing an investigation.”

Costin said no firefighters and no other civilians suffered injuries.

Gephardt Daily has a crew on the way to the scene, and will have more information as it it available.