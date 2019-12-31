Residents invited to swearing in for new Salt Lake City mayor, council members

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Residents are being invited to the swearing in for the new Salt Lake City mayor and three council members next week.

The Inauguration and Oath of Office Ceremony for Erin Mendenhall as mayor plus Andrew Johnston, Ana Valdemoros and Dan Dugan as council members will be held outside on the east steps of the Salt Lake City & County Building, at 451 S. State St. at noon on Monday, Jan. 6, said a press release from the SLC Council.

The Salt Lake City Police Motor Squad, Nonantzin Grupo Folklórico​​​​ ​​​ De La Gente Latina Latin folk dance group, and Vili Lolohea Jr. are scheduled to take part in the program.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which can also be viewed indoors on the third floor of the City & County Building, on SLCTV cable channel 17, or from a computer by clicking here and selecting “watch SLCTV live.”

In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the Nancy Tessman Auditorium in the Salt Lake City Main Library, which is the building across the street, east of the City & County Building, the news release said.