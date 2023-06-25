Review: ‘Les Miserable’ a masterful, moving production

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — It’s an exquisite production of a powerful musical about an honorable man living in difficult times, including the violent French Revolution.

Through Sunday, July 2, the Eccles Theater is temporary home to “Les Misérables,” the Broadway touring production of the musical inspired by the 1862 Victor Hugo novel.

This production has everything a theater fan could want, from a cast of talented singers/actors, to lighting that adds drama and focus, and a staging that seems to draw its artistry from cinema and paintings as well as literature and music.

Tenor Nick Cartell was amazing on opening night as Jean Valjean, just being released after 17 years in prison for stealing a loaf of bread to save his starving nephew. But the townsfolk and local corruption will not allow Valjean to get a job and start over, so he turns to crime to survive.

After a kindness from a forgiving priest gives him a chance to start over, he leaves town to reinvent himself, breaking his parole and turning himself into a fugitive to be pursued by an officer unable to forgive or forget.

Preston Truman Boyd as Javert, that inflexible prison guard turned law man, offers a rich baritone and a menacing stage presence, along with strong acting chops.

From left Preston Truman Boyd as Javert Nick Cartell as Jean Valjean Photo Matthew Murphy Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Haley Dortch gives her role as Fantine a beautiful, soulful voice and a quiet dignity despite her worsening circumstances, and Addie Morales brings a beautiful lyricism and joy to adult Cosette, who falls for Marius, a young man with enough honor and vision to impress Valjean. Gregory Lee Rodriguez is perfect in the role.

Really, there are no weak performances from anyone in this cast. Other standouts include Christine Heesun Hwang as Eponine and Devin Archer as Enjolras.

From left Gregory Lee Rodriguez as Marius Christine Heesun Hwang as Eponine Nick Cartell as Jean Valjean Addie Morales as Cosette in Les Misérables Photo Photo Matthew Murphy Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

The sets are impressive, with two pieces having three stories and smaller pieces offering flexibility. The backdrops, projected, are dark and moody landscapes and cityscapes with an impressionistic look and deep, rich colors. The shades get darker as night falls, and tree branches move a little.

That ability for the video backdrop to show motion also comes in handy to change perspective when characters are running and turning corners, capturing the feeling of a film.

And the overhead lights, during a French Revolution battle, somehow add to the violence, shining tight, bright and briefly on each victim who is struck. Shards of light seem to be falling on each person hit.

It’s a stunning, effective and moving show, which brought multiple audience members to tears more than once.

Eccles tickets are going fast, but catch it if you can.