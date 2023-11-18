Review: ‘My Fair Lady’ tour wrapping up posh production to Eccles

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — “My Fair Lady,” the Lerner and Loewe classic that graces the Eccles Theater for two more performances, has something to offer just about everyone.

A study in contrasts, it depicts common workers struggling to earn a few coins for food, and members of the monied upper class, dressed in top hats and finery as they call for cabs home to their mansions. It has sets depicting dwellings from rickety shacks to those featuring multi-floor libraries and fine wood furnishings. It has kindness and cruelty.

It’s all about money and social class, of course, and a Cockney flower girl, Eliza Doolittle, hoping to elevate her speech and manners, and make her acceptable to a flower shop owner who might be seeking a clerk. All she really wants is “a room somewhere, far away from the cold night air,” and “lots of chocolate for me to eat.”

But what the fates hand her, instead, is an accidental introduction to phonetics professor Henry Higgins, an upper class bachelor who bets a friend he can train even someone as lowly as a Eliza to pass as a member of the upper class by offering phonetic training, new clothes and a few lessons on manners.

It’s a familiar story, based on “Pygmalion,” written in 1913 by George Bernard Shaw, and serving as the inspiration for the Broadway show “My Fair Lady” and the 1964 film of the same name. The songs have been beloved for more than a half century, and include “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” “Just You Wait,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Get Me to the Church On Time” and “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face.” In this production, all music is performed live and accompanied by a small orchestra.

This Lincoln Center touring production lives up to the show’s legacy, with Evan Bertram (the understudy) performing Tuesday’s show as the strong and feisty Eliza, daring to dream, working hard, and even challenging poor treatment from Higgins. Bertram’s voice is strong and pure, although it could have used more amplification for some of her solos.

Jonathan Grunert was a bundle of conflicts in his role as Higgins, playing an esteemed leader in his scientific field, but also showing a fair amount of immaturity in his personal and emotional life. Grunert captured Higgins’ charm, insensitivity and petulance, wrapping his diverse traits into a seamless package.

Actor John Adkison played Colonel Pickering, the fellow academic who goaded Higgins into the bet, but who displays slightly more empathy. Adkinson was convincing in the role, and added stability to the story. Becky Saunders plays Higgins’ mother, at first aghast at her son’s plan to pass off a flower girl as a member of high society, but later appalled by her son’s insensitivity his human test subject.

And welcome comedy relief was added by Nathan Haltiwanger as the besotted would-be beau Freddy Eynsford-Hill, and even more so by Michael Hegarty as Alfred P. Doolittle, Eliza’s beer-swilling dad and accidental morality expert.

This is a beautiful production of “My Fair Lady,” with room for only a few complaints, none of which are actors’ faults. One note is that the show lasts nearly three hours, and other than a few dance numbers, that is a long time to watch people not moving much on stage. The length and nature of “My Fair Lady” may make it difficult for young or impatient audience members.

A second minor complaint is that many of the songs would have been easier to enjoy with more amplification. And the third note is that although the film and earlier versions of the musical make it unclear whether an exasperated Eliza will stay with the difficult professor as a possible love interest, this production takes a definitive stand, and it may not be the outcome the audience was hoping for.

But other than those minor notes, it’s a lovely show, visually stunning in every way, and expertly sung.

To check it out for yourself, you’ll have to act fast. Remaining shows are at 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. For tickets or more information, click here.