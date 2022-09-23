Review: Pioneer Theatre Company’s zany ‘Scapin’ opens to laughs, modest applause

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — For its first play of the season, Pioneer Theatre Company offers a new Stephen Wrentmore adaptation of Moliere’s farce “Scapin.”

The play, based on one written more than 350 years ago, tells the story of misplaced children and of marriage-minded parents who want to guide/force their offspring into respectable marriages with wealthy spouses.

The children, of course, want to follow their hearts, choosing their own loves.

And in the middle, scheming to secure the matches and her own financial profit, is servant Scapin (SKAH-PAN), played in this production by actor Kate Middleton.

Moliere’s farces were written to be fall-down funny and to make audiences laugh so hard they could barely breathe. The “Scapin” opening night audience was somewhat small, and there was laughter, but let’s just say no one was in serious danger of comedy-caused suffocation.

The humor may be a little hit-and-miss, and somewhat forced, but that is generally the case with farces. And this production has more creative elements going for it.

Modernized

This “Scapin” is modernized, with music added, and done in Italian commedia dell’arte style.

A trio of singers breaks up the action with songs ranging from Dean Martin’s “That’s Amore” to the Monkee’s “I’m a Believer.” While purists may struggle, the music adds a lot of fun for listeners.

There are countless modern references in the script and at least two instantly recognizable lines from scripts of iconic films of the 1970s and ’80s.

The acting, as is traditional with farces, is broad, and emotions are overplayed, and actors mug almost continuously at the audience, visually begging for laughs. This, along with limited choreography that leaves actors generally directly facing the audience, can be a little wearing.

And some comedy bits go on and on, like that of an actor wearing a comically oversized codpiece, who thrusts it extensively and somewhat exhaustively.

Non-modernized Moliere plays are often produced in the same cartoonish fashion, as if performed by vaudeville players who don’t dare let the audience miss a joke.

The chemistry in this cast elevates the comic timing and makes the relationships believable. It even seems to get the audience rooting for the actors and material.

The costumes, by designer Brenda Van der Wiel, have a fanciful ’60s vibe and are a high point of the production. In neon and bright fabrics, patchwork and contrasting color panels, they define the characters and add instant fun.

Wrentmore’s version of the play, which he also directs, makes many of the leads females, including Scapin and the meddling parents, who are mothers.

Every character has clownish aspects, and the physical comedy is strong in this production.

Sets by designer Yoon Bae are elegant, rich and detailed, and make a suitable playground for all players involved. Elements include stairs, a fountain, store fronts, balconies, and even a parked scooter and a gelato cart.

This outlandish “Scapin” is a departure from most shows performed at Pioneer Theatre, which is generally known for more subtle and intellectual productions. Variety is good, of course, but the opening night audience was reserved in its applause and laughter.

It’s probably best to head in the door in a zany frame of mind to get the most from this production.

“Scapin” runs through Oct. 1 at Pioneer Theatre Company. Find ticket information and more details here.

And to get a visual feel for the mood of the shows, sample the production photos below.