Review: Pioneer Theatre’s ‘Fireflies’ tells tender story of hope, change

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — It’s the middle of summer and somewhat late in the life of Eleanor Bannister, a retired and respected Texas school teacher in “Fireflies,” a play be Matthew Barber, now in production at Pioneer Theatre Company.

And despite her orderly kitchen and strictly disciplined life, an oddly flustered Eleanor (actress Joy Franz) can’t seem to find her usual focus. Something is on Eleanor’s mind, and she can’t quite put it into words, despite her mastery of the English language her decades of freely offering corrections to anyone who utters a grammatical gaffe in her presence.

Her mood could have something to do with a friendly handyman drifter or grifter — she’s not sure which — and the intoxicating possibility of changing something in her sober, well-ordered life.

“Fireflies” is a beautifully told story about the risk and possible benefits of trusting strangers, intuition, and even yourself — even if it means risking the respect of the community.

Handyman Abel (actor David Manis) is considering taking a risk ask well, on a prickly septuagenarian client who seems determined not to trust him, but who will freely offer grammar corrections, and who can’t make up her mind about his offer to fix a storm-damaged honeymoon cottage she never got a chance to use.

Still, Abel sees a hint of hidden allure in Eleanor.