Update: Police say carjacking attempt led to shooting outside Murray gym

MURRAY, Utah, April 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say an attempted carjacking resulted in a shooting that injured two people outside a Murray gymnasium Wednesday night.

Murray police responded about 10:45 p.m. to the parking lot outside EōS Fitness, 5550 S. 900 East, where witnesses said a shooting had taken place.

Police say a woman sustained a gunshot wound to her abdomen and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told Gephardt Daily bystanders carried the woman back inside the gym and provided first aid until the ambulance arrived.

Witnesses told police that a man involved in the shooting left the parking lot prior to officers’ arrival.

Police say the man was later dropped off at a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the chest. He was in critical but stable condition, police said.

Both shooting victims remained hospitalized Thursday afternoon, according to police.

“This is an isolated incident with no threat to the public,” Murray police said in a news release.

Police said both victims appeared to be in their 20s. No other information about the alleged carjacking or the shooting victims was immediately released.