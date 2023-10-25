Review: PTC’s ‘Rocky Horror Show’ offers shockingly perfect production of wacky classic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — If you’re looking for a raucous good time, Pioneer Theatre Company‘s “Rocky Horror Show” has everything you need.

Based on the 1975 campy cult classic film, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” the stage version offers a story of two innocents sexually corrupted by “a sweet transvestite from Transexual, Transylvania,” as lyrics by Richard O’Brien say (he also did the music and book). The show has its own version of the Frankenstein story, combined with risqué comedy, ultimate tragedy and a nod to low budget outer space movies from the past.

There’s also a reference to gimmicky dance trends from the 1950s and ’60s, with instructions on and a demonstration of “The Time Warp.”

Jeremiah James stars as Frank-N-Furter, done up in the requisite leather bustier, high-heeled footwear, fishnet stockings, and alternating accessories dripping in feather, fringe and rhinestones. James plays Frank-N-Furter as over the top, with wit, overt sexuality, and enough hubris to seal his own fate.

James has a great voice, a sexual physicality, top notch comic timing and the stage presence to pull off the most demanding role. He is supported not only by talented cast members, but by a great on-stage band.

Jeremiah James Photo BW Productions

Alanna Saunders plays Janet, a newly engaged innocent who is excited to start her predictable life with fellow innocent Brad (Alex Walton) when their car breaks down in a rainstorm, and the couple finds themselves at a mansion full of oddly dressed weirdos, all catering to Frank-N-Furter. Saunders’ vocals are breathtaking, and her face is expressive. Walton’s voice also delivers, and his hesitancy and confusion make him the perfect on-stage stand in for audience members feeling a just a little blown away by the glorious excess and decadence of what they are witnessing.

Michael Dalke plays Rocky, Frank-N-Furter’s creation, who finds himself new to existence and not necessarily inclined to go along with what “Frank” has in mind for him. Dalke has the great body the role demands, a strong singing voice, plus a certain endearing goofiness that makes him relatable.

Jeremiah James left and Jordan Cruz Photo BW Productions

Ginger Bess, a local favorite who has done numerous vocal showcases in New York City, plays Magenta. She is the only returning cast member from Pioneer Theatre Company’s previous productions of the show, which were presented in concert format. This is the first PTC version of the show to be fully staged. Bess is paired with Hernando Umana as Riff Raff, the two behind a late-show plot twist.

Ginger Bess and Hernando Umana Photo BW Productions

Other fun performances come from Micki Martinez as Columbia, André Jordan as Eddie, and David Beach as Dr. Scott. Alternating in the role of narrator are former Utah State Senator Steve Urquhart, former news anchor Randall Carlisle and Utah personality Babs De Lay. Urquhart added a lot of fun on opening night.

Randall Carlisle Photo BW Productions

Direction and choreography by Karen Azenberg brought the show together seamlessly. Costumes by Aaron Swensen were a feast for the eyes, and told the audience what they needed to know about each character. Scenic design by George Maxwell beautifully frames the curious world inhabited by the full cast of show-stopping characters.

Jeremiah James and Alanna Saunders Photo BW Productions

“The Rocky Horror Show” presents a night of crazy extravagance, flirty fun, B-movie nostalgia and non-stop entertainment. The show runs through Oct. 31. For theater information or tickets, and information on how to purchase prop bags, call 801-581-6961 or visit this link.

And be sure to leave enough time to visit the Loge Gallery, upstairs at PCT. The current exhibit is “A Lifetime of Costume Design: The Work of David Kay Mickelsen.” For PTC patrons, it’s sure to bring back entertaining memories.