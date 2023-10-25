UHP identifies motorcyclist dead after West Valley City accident

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
File photo: Gephardt Daily/Monico Garza/SLCScanner

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified a man who died Monday night when his motorcycle went off the roadway.

The man was James Boyd Barker, 60, of West Valley City.

Barker was entering Interstate 215 west from 3500 South, heading north, at about 10:36 p.m. Monday.

“For an unknown reason, the motorcycle left the roadway and drove on the loose dirt before it overturned,” the UHP statement says.

“The driver of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries in the crash. The crash is under investigation.”

