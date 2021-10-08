Reward up to $2K offered for information leading to arrest of person of interest in WVC shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a person of interest after a homicide that occurred Monday near 3800 South and 4200 West.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering the reward for information leading to the apprehension of Noel Munoz Lopez, “who has violated his parole and is a person of interest in the homicide of an 82-year-old WVC man,” said a tweet from West Valley City Police Department Friday afternoon.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the WVCPD tip line at 801-965-5200. Tips can be made anonymously.

Lopez, 34, a Kearns resident, was in the area at the time of the shooting, and has an association with the people who own the house in front of which the body of 82-year-old victim Farrell Bartschi was found.

Bartschi lived nearby, but not at the house he died in front of.

Police were alerted to gunshots at 7:10 a.m. Monday, a WVCPD statement said. The caller also reported seeing a man lying on the ground.

“Police officers arrived and found the victim unresponsive,” the statement said. “Witnesses, police officers and West Valley City Fire Department medics all attempted lifesaving efforts, however the victim was found deceased at the scene.”

Interviews and evidence suggested Lopez had been in the area, the WVCPD statement added.

“It is unknown at this time what occurred leading up to the shooting,” the police statement said. “We can, however, report the victim in this case has no known association with the people who live inside the home, nor any association with Mr. Lopez.”

Lopez stands 5 feet 9 inches and weights 210 pounds. He is bald with a black beard and moustache.

In May 2007, Lopez was convicted of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault. He was released from prison in March of this year and granted parole.