RICH COUNTY, Utah, April 2, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Rich County Sheriff‘s Office is investigating after a body was found in Garden City Tuesday afternoon.

“At approximately 1200 hours (noon) on 4/2/2024, an unidentified person was found deceased in Garden City,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

“The Utah State Bureau of Investigation has been notified and an investigation has been initiated.”

No additional information was released.