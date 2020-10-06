Riverton police seek public’s help identifying woman suspected of assaulting juvenile in church parking lot

Riverton Police Department – Request to Identify Vehicle 🚨 The Riverton Police Department is seeking to identify the owner of the vehicle in this video. The vehicle's driver is suspected of assaulting a juvenile in a church parking lot today (Friday, October 2) at 1:48 p.m. The suspect is described as:• Female, approximately 50 years old• Dark complexion, possibly Hispanic• Black curly hair• Missing a tooth from the front right side of her mouth• Was wearing a purple dress, with a flower design. Said some of the flowers looked burnt. The suspect vehicle was described as:• A brownish-grey passenger car, that had an older appearance • Has a University of Utah decal sticker on the back window toward the top➡️ Both were last seen near 12900 S and 2700 W, in an LDS Church parking lot. If you recognize this vehicle, or the person’s description, please call Riverton Police at 801-840-4000 and reference case RV20-11150. Posted by Riverton, Utah – City Government on Friday, October 2, 2020

RIVERTON, Utah, Oct. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Riverton are asking for the public’s help identifying the owner of a vehicle shown in the video above.

The driver of the vehicle is suspected of assaulting a juvenile in a church parking lot at 1:48 p.m. Friday, according to a Riverton City post on Facebook.

The female suspect is described as approximately 50 years old, possibly Hispanic, with a dark complexion and black curly hair. She is missing a tooth from the front right side of her mouth.

She was wearing a purple dress with a flower design, and “some of the flowers looked burnt,” the post says.

The vehicle is described as an older-looking, brownish-gray passenger car with a University of Utah decal on the back window toward the top.

The woman and the vehicle “were last seen near 12900 S and 2700 W, in an LDS Church parking lot,” the post says.

Anyone who recognizes the car or the woman described here is urged to call Riverton Police at 801-840-4000 and refer to case RV20-11150.