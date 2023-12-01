Police: 3 lucky to escape serious injury in Riverton rollover crash

RIVERTON, Utah, Dec. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say three people were lucky to sustain only minor injuries in a rollover crash early Friday that totaled a truck and destroyed a metal fence.

A truck with three occupants was traveling west on 13400 South about 1 a.m. when it hit a speed hump at 2700 West and the driver lost control, Riverton Police Sgt. Estrada said.

The truck then crashed into a tree and through a metal fence.

The driver and front-seat passenger sustained only minor injuries, which Estrada said was “lucky, with the significance of the accident.”

Speed was being investigated as a factor in the crash, he said, noting there were no signs of impairment.