Riverton woman serving LDS Church mission in Vanuatu dies in car crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Riverton woman died Saturday from injuries sustained in a car accident while serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Vanuatu.

Marina Carver and her husband, Richard, were involved in a head-on crash Friday when another vehicle veered into their lane of traffic on the island of Santo, Vanuatu, church officials said Sunday.

Both were taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Port Vila, where Marina Carver died from internal injuries, a church spokesperson said. Richard Carver is expected to recover.

The Carvers had been serving as missionaries in the island nation in the South Pacific since October 2022, church officials said.

“We send our deepest condolences to Elder Carver, their children and extended family members,” said Sam Penrod, LDS Church spokesperson. “We pray they will be comforted with their understanding of Sister Carver’s faith in Heavenly Father’s plan for families to be together forever.”

