Rocky Ridge wildfire sparks in Juab County, quickly jumps in acreage

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, June 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A new wildfire has taken hold in Juab County.

The blaze, called the Rocky Ridge Fire, is west of the county’s Rocky Ridge area.

The fire was reported on Twitter at 4:28 p.m. and was estimated at 50 to 70 acres. By 5:13 p.m., it was estimated at 250 acres, said a subsequent tweet from Utah Fire Info.

“Additional resources have been ordered and are responding,” the site tweeted. “Structures are threatened and evacuations have been ordered.”