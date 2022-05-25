Rollover crash sparks response to Avenues in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The accident in Salt Lake City’s Avenues area looked worse than it was.

A vehicle traveling near Virginia Street and Third Avenue flipped onto its roof after hitting a parked car Wednesday afternoon.

“It was a single vehicle traveling, and it hit a parked vehicle, and just because of the angle, I caused the vehicle to roll,” Detective Nielsen, Salt Lake City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“No injuries were reported and no property damage,” he said, adding that there was damaged to the two vehicles involved, but not to area homeowners.

“There were no injuries at all. That’s what they’re reporting to me.”

Crews from the Salt Lake City Fire Department also responded to the scene. A witness said speed did not appear to be a factor, Nielsen said.