Roosevelt PD arrests 17-year-old in gunpoint robbery

ROOSEVELT, Utah, March 28, 2024 (Gephardt Daily — Police have made an arrest in a convenience store holdup in Roosevelt where the suspect fired a gun.
 
A 17-year-old has been charged in the Top Stop robbery after more than a month of investigation, the Roosevelt City Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon online.
 
The robber occurred just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 8 of this year in the Top Stop at 201 S. Main in Roosevelt, police said. “The suspect came into the convenience store with their hood up and face covered and brandished a firearm at the clerk while demanding cash from the register.
 
“The suspect’s firearm was discharged during the robbery, but no one was injured.”
 
On Feb. 14, a 17-year-old male was arrested on unrelated charges. “As a result of the robbery investigation by police and tips from the public, it was determined that he was a suspect in the Feb. 8th Top Stop robbery.”
 
He was subsequently charged with aggravated robbery, theft, felony discharge of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a restricted person. The latter is typically charged when a suspect has a prior felony or domestic violence conviction. Aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony with a possible life prison term.
 
“No further information will be released at this time,” the department said due to the suspect’s status as a juvenile except that he is in custody.
 
“The Roosevelt City Police Department would like to thank the public and everyone who provided tips for their assistance with this case.”
 
                                                            
  
 

