Man knifed during robbery on West Jordan TRAX platform

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have one or more suspects in custody after a man was knifed during a robbery Thursday evening.

Police were dispatched just before 8 p.m. to a Utah Transit Authority platform at the Historic Gardner TRAX Station at 1127 W 7800 S in West Jordan where the robbery was reported.

Initial reports said one of the three assailants was already in police custody while Carl Arky, UTA spokesman said in less than a half-hour after the attack West Jordan police may already have two of the suspects under arrest.

The three assailants attacked the lone male victim, Arky said, who was injured by a knife wielded during the robbery. The victim was transported to a hospital and is in good condition, he said.