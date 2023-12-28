Roosevelt police seek help identifying males caught on store video

ROOSEVELT, Utah, Dec. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have shared a photo of four men they would like to talk to in Roosevelt.

“The Roosevelt Police Department is seeking the help from the public to identify the individuals in this photo. If you have any information about the identity of the men in this photo, please call us at 435-722-2330 or send us a private message and reference case number Z23-1832.”

The foursome is in a hardware store or at least the hardware section of a store. One male appears to be middle-aged. The other three look much younger, and may be teens.

The department did not specify in the 2 p.m. Wednesday photo on social media as to why they are sought.

The photo frame released by the police has a Tuesday afternoon time stamp and a reference to “Ace Bolt Aisle.”