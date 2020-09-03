Roy man in custody after I-15 pursuit reaching 120 mph, ending in Draper

DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 31-year-old Roy man was taken into custody Wednesday night in Draper after reports of alleged reckless driving first came in from Ogden.

“It was a high-speed pursuit after the driver fled from Ogden,” Trooper Colton Freckleton, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily. “He had been called in as a reckless driver multiple times.”

Troopers first spotted the suspect at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, driving an older model Honda Accord, at southbound Interstate at about 3000 South.

“At about 5300 South, we attempted a traffic stop, and the driver fled from the trooper,” Freckleton said. “We pursued him until about 14600 South, when the vehicle exited the freeway.”

Just before that exit, the man had reached a speed of about 120 mph, the trooper said. Troopers ended the pursuit when the suspect left the highway in the Draper area.

“We terminated the pursuit, pulled over and turned our lights off,” Freckleton said.

About 20 to 30 minutes later, the driver pulled back onto southbound I-15, again at 14600 South.

“A trooper pitted the vehicle and it spun out,” Freckleton said. “The suspect gave up, and was placed in custody.”

That happened at about 8:22 p.m., he said. Charges will likely include fleeing from police and a couple other charges, Freckleton said.

The suspect had not been booked into jail as of 10 p.m. Wednesday. DUI was suspected and being investigated, Freckleton said.