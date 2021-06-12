Roy woman transported to hospital after alleged domestic abuse incident in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, June 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman who was reportedly camping in Morgan County was the victim of alleged domestic abuse there, Morgan County Sheriff’s officials say.

Sgt. Tillet, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, says an active investigation is underway, and the suspect remained at large as of Saturday afternoon. Morgan County officials were alerted to the incident in the early hours of Saturday.

After the woman returned to her Roy residence, Roy police helped get her to a local hospital, Tillet said. Her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, he said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.