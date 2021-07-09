Runner attacked by grizzly bear near Island Park in Idaho

ISLAND PARK, Idaho, July 9, 2021 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — A grizzly bear reportedly attacked a man running near Island Park in Idaho Friday morning, according to the EastIdahoNews.com.

Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries told EastIdahoNews.com the attack happened near a trial off Stamp Meadow Road. The 41-year-old Maryland man made it back to the cabin he was staying at and called 911 around 7:30 a.m.

“The person attacked received a couple of puncture wounds but refused medical treatment (from an ambulance),” Humphries said.

The man’s family later took him to a local hospital.

Friday’s attack is the first known bear attack in Fremont County in 2021, according to Humphries.

This week, a grizzly bear attacked and killed a cyclist camping in western Montana. The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a statement that officials responded Tuesday morning to a report of an attack in Ovando, which is about 50 miles east of Missoula. The victim in that attack has been identified as Leah Davis Lokan, 65, of Chico, California.

The National Park Service reports about 728 grizzly bears live in the Greater Yellowstone Area as of 2019. The area spans around 20,522 square miles of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.