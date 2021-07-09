Utah COVID-19 update: 5 deaths, 655 new cases since Tuesday

UTAH, July 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 655 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths since Thursday.

Total Utah cases now stand at 418,976. Total deaths here number 2,393.

The five newly documented deaths were of:

A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Carbon County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

One death originally reported on May 21 was removed after further review by the Office of the Medical Examiner. That death was of a female, older than 85, a Salt Lake County resident, and long-term care facility resident.

Vaccinations now number 2,902,020, an increase of 6,320 since Thursday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested in Utah for the coronavirus now number 2,825,596, an increase of 4,426 tested since Thursday.

Tests administered number 5,157,014, an increase of 7,624 since Thursday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 411 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 11.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 7.8%

There are 237 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,757.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah