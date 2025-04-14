Russ to play Utah gig in August

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 14, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Singer and rapper Russ, also a best-selling author, will play a concert Aug. 8 in West Valley City, at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Artist presale tickets for the Into The W!LD Tour go on sale at noon today through russworld.com, with general on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday through the same website. For VIP packages, visit vipnation.com.

Russ will be joined by special guest, multi-platinum artist Big Sean and supported by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Sabrina Claudio for all dates.

The tour comes on the heels of Russ announcing his sixth studio album “W!LD,” set for release this summer. Russ also shared the first two singles from the album “Movin” and “April 7.”

Russ is known for writing, producing, mixing and mastering his own songs. Most of his songs contain hip hop and R&B elements, while combining rapping and singing.

Russ’ books include 2017’s “It’s All in Your Head,” about pursuing goals and getting rid of self-limiting thoughts.

Sample more of Russ’ music in the links below.