Arrest made in Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s residence arson

April 14 (UPI) — Police made an arrest in the arson of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s official residence, officials announced Sunday.

The official residence was evacuated early Sunday morning after the home was set on fire by an intruder.

Police arrested Cody Balmer, 38, of Harrisburg, Pa., Col. Christopher Paris, the state police commissioner, said at an afternoon news conference

Shapiro, in a post to social media, said his family was asleep at the governor’s residence in Harrisburg around 2 a.m. when they were awoken by Pennsylvania State Police.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire worked to put out the fire as Shapiro and his family were evacuated. He said the fire was extinguished and nobody was injured. Shapiro, his wife, four children, their dog and another family were evacuated.

“Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities,” Shapiro said. “Last night, they did so for our family — and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe.”

The Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement that it was “prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson” but did not any reasoning for the claim.

“While the fire was successfully extinguished, it caused a significant amount of damage to a portion of the residence,” police said.

Police had offered a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to the arrest of any suspects behind the alleged arson.

Balmer has not been charged, but the District Attorney for Dauphin County, Fran Chado, said he plans to charge him with aggravated arson and aggravated assault. Chardo said Balmer could face additional charges.

Other officials said Balmer allegedly used “homemade incendiary devices” to start the fire and that the suspect entered the property over a security fence and forced his way into the official residence.

“He clearly had a plan, Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police said. “He was very methodical in his approach.”

Photos of the residence showed a large and luxurious living areas disheveled by the fire, local media reported. Furniture and other items were covered in a thick layer of ash.

The governor’s residence was completed in 1968 and has housed eight governors and their families. The 29,000-square-foot property offers public tours and houses an exhibit of art and artifacts.