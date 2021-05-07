Salt Lake City bar The Bayou will require vaccination card for entry

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City restaurant and bar The Bayou will require a vaccination card for entry when it reopens for dine-in May 12.

“We are now at a point where we have our remaining staff finishing their COVID-19 vaccinations and they will be fully vaccinated by May 12,” said a post on the bar’s website. “Moreover, vaccines have been available for everyone 16-plus years old since April 1 and are now quite readily available. With this newly found protection for our staff, our friends, and our families, we are finally ready to slowly reopen for inside service. However, our reopening will be gradual and we are very low on staff so capacity will be extremely limited.”

For those that wish to dine in, the following rules are in place:

Everyone in your party must show their COVID-19 vaccination cards prior to entry.

Everyone must be two weeks past their final vaccination dose for entry.

“The CDC has specific guidelines for those of us who have been fully vaccinated,” the post added. “Those guidelines state clearly that fully vaccinated people can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart. CDC guidelines also state that masks should be worn when gathering indoors with unvaccinated people from more than one other household.”

The CDC is also clear in its guidance that being in crowds like in restaurants and bars puts people at higher risk for COVID-19, the post said.

“It is impossible to wear a mask while eating and drinking at The Bayou,” the post added. “Thus, in order to operate The Bayou safely for our vaccinated guests and staff, and in a manner that is profitable, which is not possible with extensive social distancing, we will be requiring guests to be vaccinated during our regular service hours.”

The post said the bar will reassess vaccine requirements as vaccines increase and cases fall.

“We understand that many of you will disagree with our decision and we appreciate your understanding that we all should have the opportunity to make our own health decisions,” the post said. This is the health decision we are making for ourselves. If this decision makes you not wish to support The Bayou in the future, we understand your decision. There is no need to let us know.”

The post said the patio at The Bayou is very small and with social distancing only two tables can be accommodated so reservations are required. Email sales@utahbayou.com to inquire about the bar’s next availability and make a reservation.

The post added: “We understand that some of you may have various reasons to not get the COVID-19 vaccine. Therefore, we are continuing to provide curbside to-go pickup to accommodate your needs.”