Salt Lake City breaks heat record with 32nd 100-degree day of 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City’s record-breaking summer of heat continued Monday as the temperature topped 100 degrees for the 32nd time of 2022.

Monday’s high of 104 degrees at Salt Lake City International Airport set an all-time record for September, according to the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City. It also marked the sixth consecutive day of triple-digit temperatures in Utah’s capital city, NWS tweeted.

The NWS forecast calls for temperatures topping 100 degrees again Tuesday and Wednesday, which would extend the streak to eight days. The record for consecutive days of at least 100 degrees at the airport is 10, set July 15-24, 2003, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS also has issued a “dangerous heat” warning through Wednesday for the greater St. George area, including popular outdoor recreation areas Zion National Park and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

“This long duration, intense heat will represent a high threat from heat to much of the population,” the NWS notice states.

An “elevated heat” threat also is in effect through Wednesday for most Utah valleys, local weather officials said.

“Despite how warm this summer has been, these temperatures will represent a moderate threat from heat for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those with outdoor plans,” the NWS notice states.

Cooler weather is expected by the end of the week, with temperatures dropping by 10-15 degrees, the NWS tweeted.