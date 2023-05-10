Salt Lake City councilwoman apologizes for DUI arrest, steps back from public duties

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Councilwoman Amy Fowler issued an apology Tuesday for her recent DUI arrest and announced she will be stepping away from some public duties for 30 days.

Fowler, 44, was arrested by the Utah Highway Patrol in Springville on May 3 in connection with a hit-and-run crash in the Salt Lake area, according to a probable cause statement filed in Springville Justice Court.

The councilwoman failed field sobriety tests and later consented to a breath test, which indicated a blood alcohol level of 0.111 — more than twice Utah’s 0.05 limit, according to UHP.

“While I cannot talk about the details, I am taking responsibility for the situation that occurred last week, and I do want to take a moment to apologize,” Fowler said Tuesday at the start of the Salt Lake City Redevelopment Agency meeting. “I am truly sorry that this has affected my colleagues on the council, as well as the mayor, city staff and the city as a whole.”

Fowler said she regrets “causing any distraction from the important work that is happening at the city.”

“I truly apologize to my constituents, to my colleagues on this council and to the city,” she said. “I recognize that this incident may have caused a lack of trust, and I will work hard to rebuild that trust. I believe we are a community of compassion and forgiveness.”

The Salt Lake City Council responded with a statement later Tuesday, announcing “immediate actions” Fowler is taking.

“We believe elected officials are accountable to the public they serve. Councilwoman Fowler is taking immediate actions, including stepping down from her leadership role as Redevelopment Agency (RDA) Vice Chair for the year and stepping back from some of her public duties for 30 days as a Councilwoman to focus on this personal matter,” the City Council statement reads.

“We believe it is important to recognize that, as humans, Council Members make mistakes and errors. We also believe in extending compassion and grace to all individuals, including our Council colleagues, at times like this. We want to be clear that, as the City Council, we consider the safety and well-being of the public our utmost priority. During this process, we remain committed to transparency and serving the residents of Salt Lake City to the best of our ability.”

Fowler was sitting in her vehicle with the engine running in Springville following the hit-and-run crash May 3 when deputies arrived, court documents state.

“I could smell an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s face and breath. Her eyes were red and bloodshot and she was very emotional,” the arresting deputy writes.

Fowler told UHP her vehicle had been hit by another vehicle, “but she did not stop because she did not think they stopped,” according to the statement.

Fowler also had “diminished fine motor skills” and “could not use her fingertips” to provide documents to the deputy, instead using “her whole hand to retrieve papers and hand them over,” the statement continues.

Fowler denied using alcohol when questioned by the deputy and initially refused to perform field sobriety tests, according to UHP. She later participated in the tests but failed them, the affidavit states.

“I’m taking this seriously on a personal level,” she said Tuesday. “It has sincerely been an eye-opening experience for me and has truly made me reflect on my relationship with alcohol and the decisions that I have made. I am deeply committed to working through these issues with my therapist and my God.

“I also want to assure you that this experience has not affected my dedication and my commitment to the work for this city. I will continue to work hard for and represent the residents of District 7 and the entire city.”

Fowler has represented District 7 on the Salt Lake City Council since January 2018.