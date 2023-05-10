St. George police seek help finding 15-year-old boy who ran away April 7

ST. GEORGE, May 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old boy who ran away April 7.

Jackie Donald Vega, who was reported missing April 14, is suspected of being with friends in St. George or Washington City, the St. George Police Department stated on its Facebook page Tuesday. Police say Jackie has run away before.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the Jackie’s whereabouts is asked to call 435-627-4300 and reference incident 23P009660.