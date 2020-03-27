Salt Lake City, County mayors press state for stay-at-home order

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The mayors of both Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County want the state to issue a stay-at-home order in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall posted a video on social media Thursday afternoon urging the governor to order to take action sooner than later.

“Like many, I’m eager to issue a stay at home order. But as a capital city surrounded by & relied upon by others throughout Utah, our efforts are only as good as the efforts of those around us,” Mendenhall said.

“Moving ahead with the state will be more effective. If we can’t, I’m ready to act soon.”

Mendenhall’s sentiments were echoed by Salt Lake County mayor Jenny Wilson.

“The pandemic is a critical and quickly evolving situation,” Wilson said.

“We are fortunate that Utah is a couple weeks behind much of the nation, so we can use what is happening in other areas to inform our decision making.

“I believe a stay-at-home order is likely necessary to avoid overburdening our hospitals as early as April,” Wilson said, “but a decision like that is best done in coordination with the State of Utah, our neighboring counties, and our municipalities.

“Today I convened an excellent meeting with state leaders and hospital representatives to collect and compare data so we all can make the most informed decisions.

Until we have that information, all Utahns should rigorously follow the existing guidance regarding social distancing and frequent hand washing,” Wilson said.