Salt Lake City International Airport sees record low temperatures for date

UTAH, Oct. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City International Airport saw record low temperatures Monday morning for this day of the year, Oct. 26.

“The minimum temperature at the Salt Lake City International Airport fell to 20 degrees as of 6 a.m. this morning, breaking the old daily record minimum temperature of 22 set all the way back in 1878,” said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City. “That record stood for 142 years until this morning!”

A tweet from the NWS Sunday night: “Very cold temperatures expected Monday morning. Possibly record-breaking. Northeast winds will result in even colder wind chill values. Wind chills 0 to -10°F where winds will be strongest along northern Wasatch Front and near mouth of canyons of Salt Lake Valleys.”

A wind advisory is in effect for the Salt Lake and Tooele Valleys until to noon Monday. The advisory includes the cities of Brigham City, Ogden, Bountiful, Salt Lake City and Tooele.

Sunday night, U.S. Highway 89 at Park Lane in Farmington had wind gusts up to 58 mph, with gusts up to 42 mph along the east bench of Salt Lake Valley.

In addition, there is a high wind warning in effect for portions of Washington County including Zion National Park until 4 p.m. Monday.

A tweet from the NWS Salt Lake City just after 7:20 p.m. Sunday said: “Gap winds already cranking in Washington County. Winds have been as high as 71 mph between the Hurricane Airport and Sand Hollow.

