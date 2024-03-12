Water leak closes concourse tunnel at Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A water leak temporarily closed a concourse tunnel at Salt Lake City International Airport on Monday.

Airport officials say a groundwater leak in the tunnel connecting concourses A and B closed the area from about 3:30 p.m. until about 6 p.m.

The area was cordoned off and passengers were directed to walk around the water, officials said. The airport opened a utility corridor for passengers to use to avoid the water.

The leak has been temporarily fixed, though its cause remains under investigation.

“The airport apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused passengers,” airport officials said in a news release.