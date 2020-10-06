Salt Lake City man arrested after roommate found fatally shot

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One man is dead and another has been booked into jail after a shooting Monday night in Salt Lake City.

Ezekiel Sedale Mayblen, 24, has been booked in jail on suspicion of murder, knowing and intentional, a first-degree felony.

A probable cause statement filed in the case says that on Monday, Salt Lake City Police officers were called to the scene on a report of a shooting by a man who said his gun was used.

“Officers arrived and found the A/P (accused person) on scene,” the statement says.

“Post Miranda the A/P stated that the deceased male was his roommate and that the deceased took the A/P’s gun and shot himself. The A/P admitted to being present when the shooting occurred.

“After the shooting, the A/P removed the magazine from the firearm and threw the firearm and magazine into different adjacent yards and fled the scene,” the probable cause statement says.

“The A/P later returned to the scene. The A/P’s story of events are inconsistent with witness accounts, dispatch recordings, and physical evidence located on scene.

“There was blood located on the A/P’s shoes. The blood pattern on the shoes were not consistent with the story provided by the A/P.”

Mayblen was booked into jail on Tuesday morning. He is being held without bail.