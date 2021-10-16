Salt Lake City man dies after motorcycle crash in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 64-year-old Salt Lake City man suffered fatal injuries Friday night when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a curb on 7000 South in West Jordan.

“At about 9:05 p.m., we got a report of an accident with injuries,” Sgt. Saunders, with the West Jordan Police Department told Gephardt Daily. “A motorcycle, westbound on 70th South, collided with a curb at 1300 West.”

Saunders said the motorcyclist was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes known.