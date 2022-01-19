Salt Lake City man facing felony charges in alleged domestic assault incident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of aggravated assault and domestic violence, in addition to other felony charges.

The suspect, 24, was taken into custody shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, after Salt Lake City Police officers were dispatched to Landing Point Apartments, 176 N. Redwood Road, on a report of a domestic dispute in progress between Fonseca and his girlfriend.

According to a probable cause statement filed in Salt Lake County 3rd District Court by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department, while police were on their way, dispatch advised them the suspect was suicidal and in possession of a firearm.

Furthermore, the statement says, officers were told by dispatch that numerous children could be heard crying in the background.

“Upon arrival to the scene, a single gunshot was heard coming from the involved apartment. A/P (the arrested person) was seen running Northbound in the apartment complex,” the affidavit states. “Officers held containment on the complex and made numerous callouts for the A/P to come out to Officers. A/P refused to comply.

“After numerous hours, A/P was found hiding behind a dumpster within the complex still in possession of his firearm. A/P was taken into custody.”

The reporting officer stated in the document that contact was made with the victim and the three small children she has with the suspect.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told police that she and the suspect” were out drinking at a bar and got into a verbal argument once they returned home concerning their children. The argument turned physical between the two of them when pushed the victim into a hallway wall, causing a large hole into the wall.”

As the victim was attempting to defend herself and push the suspect out of their apartment, he “punched her in the face a total of two times,” according to the PC statement.

“Victim stated she was able to push A/P out of their apartment and down the stairs from the second level to the ground level,” the document continues. “A/P returned to the apartment and fired a single shot into the air before running from the apartment. A single spent casing was found just outside the apartment’s front door.”

According to the reporting officer, the victim had a swollen left eye and a swollen bottom lip, as well an abrasion just below her right knee.

The suspect was advised of his Miranda Rights and refused to speak with officers, the charging document states.

“While dealing with the A/P he had a strong odor an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. During this incident the couples’ three young children were present in the apartment and observed the incident,” according to the document.

The suspect was booked into Salt Lake County Jail, where he is facing the following charges:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Criminal mischief– intentional damage, deface, destroy property, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Three counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor

Threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor

Discharge of a firearm without permission within 600 feet of a dwelling/building, a class B misdemeanor

Gephardt Daily will update this story when more information is released.

Anyone who has experienced domestic violence is encouraged to call the Victim Advocate 24-hour hotline at 801-580-7969. All services are free, and callers can get information anonymously. Individuals can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or the Utah LINKLine at 1-800-897-5465 for confidential assistance.