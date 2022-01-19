Draper City Council announces changes to Special Events permitting

DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — On Tuesday night, the Draper City County approved changes to Section 15-4 of the Draper City Municipal Code pertaining to Special Events.

In a news release, the city stated:

“Draper City’s parks, trails, and recreation facilities have all expanded in number and significantly increased in usage in recent years. In conjunction with heavier use, the City has heard numerous concerns from residents related to impacts from some special events, including trail closures, congestion, parking, etc.

“The City always seeks to be responsive to residents’ concerns and protective of City property, while also aiming to not be overly restrictive. Consequently, the Draper City Council tonight approved changes to Section 15-4 of the Draper City Municipal Code pertaining to Special Events, including the following:

• Only City-sponsored events may be held on any City trail appearing in the red highlighted area on the map below.

• A person or entity is restricted to (with permit approval) four special events per calendar year and no more than one special event within a three-month period.

• Applicants must submit a Certificate of Insurance and an actual copy of the additional-insured endorsement. The Certificate of Insurance and endorsement must be submitted at least seven business days prior to the proposed special event date. The City’s risk manager may determine if a higher or lower amount of insurance is required based on event details.

• Applicants must submit documentation of prior experience, if any, of holding a similar event, including where the event was held and when.

• The application is not considered filed until the Special Event Permit Application has been received, an application fee has been paid, and complete plans have been received.

The City believes these changes are necessary at this time to protect property, safety, and quality of life in our community.

To view the full text of the approved ordinance, click on the link for agenda item #7 here.