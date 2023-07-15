Salt Lake City man jailed after domestic violence shooting; woman critically injured

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have released more information about the domestic violence arrest of a man who police say shot a woman six times, once in the face.

Suspect Chris Garcia, 62, was arrested after dispatch was alerted at 11:48 p.m. Friday. They responded to a residence near West Temple and 1300 South, in the Ballpark neighborhood.

“AP (arrested party) was involved in an argument with (the woman) at their residence when AP produced a .357 revolver and shot (her) six times, including once in the face,” Garcia’s probable cause statement says.

“When AP was initially contacted at the incident scene, AP made an excited utterance stating they had shot (the woman) upstairs. (The victim) was located in an upstairs room within an attic area with multiple gunshot wounds, but still alive.”

Salt Lake City police investigators on the scene of a late night shooting in SLCs Ballpark neighborhood Photo Gephardt DailyMonico GarzaSLCScanner

A news release from the Public Relations Department of the SLCPD says one group of police took Garcia into custody outside the residence and another group entered the house, found the 62-year-old woman in the attic, and began emergency life-saving efforts, including applying tourniquets.

As of Saturday morning, the police statement says, the victim was in critical but stable condition.

Salt Lake City police investigators on the scene of a late night shooting in SLCs Ballpark neighborhood Photo Gephardt DailyMonico GarzaSLCScanner

Post Miranda, “AP stated they had been drinking Crown Royal and later shot (the woman) because they wanted to kill her. AP stated they had been thinking about killing (the victim) for the past six months.”

The affidavit says Garcia told officers he “produced a handgun and shot (the woman) several times, including once in the face. AP has made several comments in relation to being a part of a gang with several connections.”

Salt Lake City police investigators on the scene of a late night shooting in SLCs Ballpark neighborhood Photo Gephardt DailyMonico GarzaSLCScanner

Garcia has been charged on suspicion of:

Six counts of felony discharge of a firearm in the direction of a person, a first-degree felony

Murder (attempted), a second-degree felony

Purchase/transfer/possession/use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

A judge ordered Garcia be held without bail.

Help for those suffering domestic violence is available though the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition through its website or by calling 800-897-LINK (5465).