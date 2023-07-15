Salt Lake City police investigate overnight shooting in Ballpark neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood.

SLCPD confirmed the shooting which was first reported Friday about 11:50 p.m.

According to an early morning statement by the SLCPD Public Relations Unit, “We can confirm we are investigating a domestic violence related shooting which took place in the 100 block of Lucy Avenue.”

Paramedics took one person to the hospital with “non life threatening injuries,” and an alleged suspect in the shooting was “safely arrested,” the SLCPD PR press statement said.

“Additional information was still be gathered.”

Gephardt Daily had a crew on scene minutes after the shooting. We will update this story as more information is made available.