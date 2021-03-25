Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall receives COVID-19 vaccine

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

“I got my first dose of the vaccine!” said a tweet from Mendenhall Wednesday afternoon. It was so easy and I’m feeling very hopeful. Everyone 16 and older is eligible in Utah. Make your appointment if you haven’t already. #ThisIsOurShot #utpol #slc.”

For more information about the vaccine being opened up to all adults, click here.

