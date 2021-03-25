Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall receives COVID-19 vaccine

I got my first dose of the vaccine! It was so easy and I’m feeling very hopeful. Everyone 16 and older is eligible in Utah. Make your appointment if you haven’t already: https://t.co/jbWrzSUkVk #ThisIsOurShot #utpol #slc pic.twitter.com/YA0Djv7D7i — Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) March 24, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

“I got my first dose of the vaccine!” said a tweet from Mendenhall Wednesday afternoon. It was so easy and I’m feeling very hopeful. Everyone 16 and older is eligible in Utah. Make your appointment if you haven’t already. #ThisIsOurShot #utpol #slc.”

