All Utah adults can schedule COVID-19 vaccine starting March 24

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — All Utah adults will be able to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Wednesday, March 24, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said in a press conference Thursday.

Cox’s monthly news conference started at 10 a.m. and can be seen here.

It was originally announced that all Utah adults would be able to receive the vaccine April 1.

Cox said that there will not be enough doses of the vaccine by March 24 to keep up with demand and it may be a few weeks before everyone who wants the vaccine can receive one.

“As always, I want to encourage people to please be patient,” Cox said. “Phone lines might be jammed a little bit, servers might be backed up, and again there won’t be enough doses in the state for everyone for a few weeks, but we are heading in the right direction.”

You must go to the same place to get your first and second dose of the vaccine, Cox said.

He also urged Utahns to keep appointments once they are scheduled.

According to the COVID-19 transmission index, there are now five counties in high, 18 in moderate and six in low transmission. New counties in moderate this week include Carbon and Summit, with Duchesne and San Juan moving to low.

The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported five more known COVID-19 deaths and 699 more lab-confirmed positive cases in the past 24 hours.

That brings confirmed coronavirus cases in Utah to 379,780. Reported and confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Utah stand at 2,037.

You can search for vaccine appointments here. You can also search by vaccine type and for doses near you here.