Salt Lake City officials searching for local artists to help design Black Lives Matter mural

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City officials are searching for looking for local artists, designers and community members to help design a Black Lives Matter mural at the entrance to City Hall.

Applications to participate are open through July 15, said a tweet from SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

“We’re taking this symbolic step to say Salt Lake City believes #BlackLivesMatter and is committed to real change in our community,” the tweet said. “We’re excited to create a space where the community is able to come together to express their feelings on this movement.”

The city will outline the words “Black Lives Matter” on the east side of the City and County Building, and a committee will select winning designs to fill the letters in the coming weeks. Eight artists will be selected to fill two letters, each. Selected artists will be given a stipend of $300 to obtain supplies to complete their work.

Timeline:

Wednesday, July 8: Submission window open for design entries

Wednesday, July 15: Submission window for entries closes at 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 16: Entries chosen by SLC Mural Committee

Painting date: TBD

For more information and to apply click here.