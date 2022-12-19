Salt Lake City police arrest driver after multi-car collision

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in several cars being damaged after the suspect allegedly drove recklessly through downtown.

This investigation started at 8:34 a.m. Monday when a patrol officer saw a gray car being driven recklessly and dangerously near 600 South and 200 East, a SLCPD statement says.

The driver of the gray car ran a red light and drove the wrong direction on a one-way street near 500 South and 200 East.

The officer tried to stop the car using their red and blue lights, but the driver, a 20-year-old-man, continued driving in a reckless manner through downtown, the statement says.

The officer turned off their lights and did not pursue the suspect.

The driver crashed into a white SUV near 400 South and 500 East.

The momentum from the crash pushed the white SUV into a red car that was near the intersection.

The impact of the crash disabled the suspect’s car, and he began running from the intersection.

Responding officers caught up with the suspect and arrested him.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded. Paramedics transported the suspect to the hospital for minor injuries sustained in the crash.

The two other drivers had minor injuries but did not need to go to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, and any charges are still being determined.

The identity of the man is not being released at this time.