Salt Lake City police, Hazardous Devices Unit investigating possible explosive found in apartment

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police specialists are investigating a suspicious item that resembled a possible explosive device, says a statement released by the department.

The device was reported at about 9:49 a.m. Wednesday, and the SLCPD responded to the scene, an apartment at 999 S. Main St.

“Officers responded, secured the scene, and evacuated parts of the apartment complex, including the center courtyard,” the statement says. “The evacuations were done out of an abundance of caution.

“The on-scene incident commander requested the assistance of the SLCP’s Hazardous Devices Unit. The item was safely taken by the HDU team for further investigation.

The statement asked anyone who sees a suspicious device to refrain from touching it.

“Call 9-1-1 and follow instructions from the dispatcher.”

Anyone who has information about this device is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number #22-122113.