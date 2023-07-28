Salt Lake City police investigating shooting near Jordan Parkway Trail

SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was injured in a shooting early Friday near the Jordan Parkway Trail.

Officers responded at 12:16 a.m. to reports that a person had been shot near 250 North and the Jordan Parkway Trail, Salt Lake City police told Gephardt Daily.

Officers immediately started life-saving aid, and the man was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, police said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.