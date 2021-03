SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A missing 10-year-old boy from Salt Lake City has been found, a police statement says.

“Dieudonne has been located, he is safe and is now with family,” says a tweet issued at 10:21 a.m. Tuesday by the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“Thank you for keeping an eye out for him.”

The child had last been seen at about 4 p.m. Monday, and earlier SLCPD statement says.