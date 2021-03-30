Utah COVID-19 update: 4 more deaths, 371 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, March 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported four more COVID-19 deaths and 371 cases documented in the past 24 hours.

Positive cases now stand at 385,127. Cumulative coronavirus deaths in Utah total 2,118.

The four who died were:

An Iron County woman between 45 and 64, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County woman between 24 and 55, hospitalized

A Uintah County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Vaccines administered number 1,331,862, which is 24,329 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Utahns tested for the virus number 2,380,237, an increase of 5,113 since yesterday. Tests administered number 4,219,331, which is 14,696 more than yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 424 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

There are 134 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,503.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah