Salt Lake City Police release new information in fatal shooting of suspected carjacker

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police have released new information in Saturday’s officer-involved shooting which ended in the death of an armed carjacking suspect.

According to a late night statement by SLCPD, the incident began at 5:47 p.m. when emergency dispatchers received word of an attempted carjacking near 600 South and Interstate 15.

“After unsuccessfully carjacking one vehicle, the suspect successfully carjacked another using a firearm,” the SLCPD statement said.

Officers located the suspect in the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, SLCPD said, but the man decided to flee, leading officers on a chase which ended in an industrial area near the railroad tracks, at 220 S. Orange Street.

“At some point shots were exchanged between the suspect and two officers. The man died on scene,” the police statement said.

Neither officer was injured, nor were any of the carjacking victims, police said.

In accordance with SLCPD policy, both officers were placed on administrative leave. The department has invoked the OICI Protocol, meaning the officer-involved shooting will be investigated by a law enforcement team lead by an outside agency.

After the shooting SLCPD Chief Mike Brown praised the officers who exchanged gunfire with the carjacking suspect.

“Tonight, two of our officers found themselves facing great danger as they protected our community. I am grateful for their heroic actions,” Brown said. “Our police officers reacted quickly and professionally to a public safety threat. Their actions demonstrated great courage and likely prevented any further injuries or violence in our community.”

Police are asking anyone with photos, videos, or witness accounts to call SLC911 at 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-54268.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.