Salt Lake City police respond to reports of shooting near Rose Park neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 1865 W. Independence Blvd. Sunday morning.

They arrived in the area, just west of the Rose Park neighborhood, to find signs of shots fired, but no suspect or injured parties.

“Officers have stabilized the scene,” says an 11:32 a.m. tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department. “We can confirm the suspect fired multiple rounds and then immediately left the area. There are no injuries.”

“We are working to gather information and determine to circumstances,” the agency said in another tweet.

