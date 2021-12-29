Salt Lake City police searching for suspect who sideswiped 2 vehicles including unmarked patrol car

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers from the Salt Lake City Police Department are searching for the driver of a stolen truck after he sideswiped two vehicles Tuesday afternoon.

“This investigation started at approximately 1:54 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2021 when SLCPD officers recognized a stolen truck parked in the area of 1800 South State St.,” said a news release from the police department.

“Officers also saw a stolen license plate on the truck. As officers approached, the driver immediately backed out of a parking space and sideswiped two cars, one being an unmarked police vehicle. Officers last saw the driver traveling northbound on State Street. Officers did not pursue.”

Both vehicles sustained minor damage, and no injuries were reported.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2008 Toyota Tundra with a camper shell attached. The truck is spray painted black but was originally painted red.

The driver is identified as 27-year-old Tyce Robert Rasmussen, the news release said.

Anyone with information about this incident or who knows Rasmussen’s location should call 801-799-3000 and reference SLCPD case 21-237694.