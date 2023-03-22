Salt Lake City’s Twilight Series concerts announced

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — City Arts has announced the 2023 Twilight Concert Series acts for this summer.

The lineup for the Gallivan Center concerts is:

Lord Huron, with Allie Crow Buckley, and Little Moon, on Friday, June 2.

Death Cab for Cutie, with Lomelda, and 26fix, on Friday, June 9.

Trampled by Turtles, with Amigo The Devil, and Rachael Jenkins, on Saturday, July 15.

The Head & The Heart + Father John Misty, with Miya Folick, on Friday, Aug. 4.

Soccer Mommy, with Blue Rain Boots, Thursday, Aug. 10

Rina Sawayama, with Anais Chantal, on Friday, Sept. 22

For season ticket information, click here. Individual tickets go on sale Thursday. For information, click here.

Gates and food vendors open at 6 p.m. for all events, except for Aug. 4 and Sept. 22, when the open is at 5 p.m.

All events are held rain or shine. Artists subject to change. More info at twightconcertseries.com.

